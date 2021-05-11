Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,650. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.57 and its 200 day moving average is $429.33.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

