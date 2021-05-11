Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

