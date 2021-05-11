Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.40

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.40 and traded as high as C$56.95. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$55.70, with a volume of 1,799,242 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM.A. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$86.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -376.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.40.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

