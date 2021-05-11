Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 11,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 25,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.92% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

