Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.60. 6,623,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,287,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.