Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,213. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

