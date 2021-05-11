BSCPAD 1-Day Volume Tops $4.84 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00004290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $79.12 million and $4.84 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

