Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.45. 28,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,415. Bunge has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

