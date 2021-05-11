Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) recently:

4/30/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/26/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/9/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/25/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/16/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

3/12/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Shares of BVRDF traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. Bureau Veritas SA has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

