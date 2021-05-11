Burst (BURST) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.32 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Burst has a total market cap of $25.32 million and approximately $81,033.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,370,224 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

