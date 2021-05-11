BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 0.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,699. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

