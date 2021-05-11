BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

