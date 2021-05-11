BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $2.03 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.72. 32,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total transaction of $704,196.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $704,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183,787 shares of company stock worth $618,588,035. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

