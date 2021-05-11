BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Affirm comprises about 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $7,779,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000.

AFRM traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

