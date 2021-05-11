BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 707,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.