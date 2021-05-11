Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent Buys 589 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent bought 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,847.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 40,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $871.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
