Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent Buys 589 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent bought 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,847.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 40,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $871.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

