Bytom (BTM) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $279.89 million and $102.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00653270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,676,329,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,429,044,157 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

