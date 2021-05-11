bZx Protocol Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $152.62 million and $29.79 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bZx Protocol

bZx Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,714,950 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

