C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Angela K. Freeman Sells 3,702 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHRW stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 955,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

