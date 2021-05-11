Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.03 to $11.58. Cable One reported earnings per share of $10.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $46.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.24 to $52.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,967.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,742.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,799.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,953.82.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

