CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $58.91 or 0.00103309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.61 million and $130,891.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 61,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.