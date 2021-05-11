Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans Sells 38,000 Shares

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 18,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

