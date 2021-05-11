Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

