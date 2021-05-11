Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Calix worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 762,707 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,690. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 300.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

