Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

May 11th, 2021


Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

