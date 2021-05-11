Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Tops $291,695.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and $291,695.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.69 or 0.07042678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00191591 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

