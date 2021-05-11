Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, hitting $378.84. 303,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

