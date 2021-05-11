Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,686,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,931. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.