Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. 89,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average is $211.72. The firm has a market cap of $436.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.