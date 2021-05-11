Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA remained flat at $$27.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

