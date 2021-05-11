Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.32. 3,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $73.54 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

