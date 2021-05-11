Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $49,021,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock worth $84,053,529. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.27. 551,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $686.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

