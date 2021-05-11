Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Purchases $100,609.40 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08.

NYSE CWH traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 1,433,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,794. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

