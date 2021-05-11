Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.33. Canaan shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 39,751 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

