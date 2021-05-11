Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CM opened at C$130.77 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$77.68 and a twelve month high of C$131.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.32. The company has a market cap of C$58.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7100007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

