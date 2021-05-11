Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as high as C$9.56. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 34,914 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.68 million and a P/E ratio of -28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.