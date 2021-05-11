Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88,559 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $526,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.44. The stock had a trading volume of 146,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company has a market capitalization of $440.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

