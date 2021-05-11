Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 161,751 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,244,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,751 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $474,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. 35,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,878. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

