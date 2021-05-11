Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 209,957 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,957 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Fastenal worth $297,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

