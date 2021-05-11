Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.