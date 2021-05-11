Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Capri worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Capri by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

