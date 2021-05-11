CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,643 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of The Williams Companies worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 275,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

