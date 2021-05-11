CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.82. 71,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.