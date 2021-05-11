CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

