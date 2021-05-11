CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 399,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

