CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Equinix stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $713.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,718. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

