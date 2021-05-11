Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.
Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.65.
CARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
