Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 97% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $10.38 million and $960,283.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00644239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00249761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.73 or 0.01147630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.00771187 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

