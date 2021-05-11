Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as high as C$3.26. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 954,784 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

