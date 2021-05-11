Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $6,603,354. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 1,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,950. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

